Bulgarian PM allegedly tried to “Buy” MPs from “There Is Such a People”

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met with MPs from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) to persuade them to support the government despite Slavi Trifonov's party's decision to step down from the coalition. The revelations were made today in parliament.

TISP also sharply criticized the draft law on the anti-corruption commission.

Kiril Simeonov, a member of the budget committee, is the first MP to publicly admit that he met with Prime Minister Petkov and was persuaded not to comply with the party's decision to leave office. The conversation took place last night in an office near the Bulgarian National Radio, he explained.

"We had a brief meeting where he offered me absolutely nothing, I'm completely honest - no posts, no money or any such things, we just talked and he told me that if I could reconsider my position so as not to throw the country in chaos, etc.," Simeonov said.

"He told me completely that things can't go on like this. We met near the Bulgarian National Radio, I don't think I know exactly which building it was, but no, not in a restaurant, nor in one of his laboratories, or something like that.

I didn't answer him. I told him I thanked him for the conversation and left. This is it," Kiril Simeonov told reporters.

The chairman of TISP parliamentary group, Toshko Yordanov, said this was not Kiril Petkov's only attempt to split the unity of "There Is Such a People".

"Kiril Petkov is Tatiana Doncheva in pants, he does the same. She offered 500 thousand, he offers a bright future. In both versions, it sounds like corruption to me. Yes, Kiril Petkov spoke with our deputies, not only one, I know about three I think he'll talk to a fourth, but after what we're talking about right now, he might want to call them."

Asked if he was sure of the loyalty of the deputies, Yordanov commented:

"I cannot guarantee for anyone in the world how to act in a stressful situation. I trust and believe in our parliamentary group. Now, theoretically, it is possible for someone, how to say - to act stupidly and buy a factory on September 9."

TISP also sharply criticized the submitted draft amendments to the law on the Anti Corruption Commission and doubted that the goal was to create its own, second prosecutor's office.

Toshko Yordanov:

"The truth is that the ‘We Continue the Change’ and Kiril Petkov want their own Geshev to use him for whatever they can think of, which is just as immoral as GERB and DPS did, at least for us. Both are disgusting. Little Fuhrers, come on there is no need for that. Whether they are from Bankya or Canada, they are Fuhrers."

Yordanov told how the discussion of the coalition council went and quoted Kiril Petkov.

"He said I don't trust SANS, I don't trust the services, the heads of SANS and the services are not mine, they belong to the president, and I need an investigative body and a parallel prosecutor's office. Then I told him it was very bad because the difference between us and GERB would be non-existent. "

For the time being, “There Is Such a People” does not intend to leave the chairmanship of the commissions. The decision was made by parliament.

The information about the conversation of Prime Minister Petkov with MP Simeonov in search of support for the budget update and the legislative proposals of "We Continue the Change" provoked sharp reactions in the National Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Iva Miteva pointed out:

“The Prime Minister called him late last night to persuade him to support the government and the cabinet and to vote for the budget. We heard the Prime Minister talk about 12 deputies the other day, apparently, he is looking for them at the moment. which he says, if this is the fight against corruption, I congratulate him. What I see as a law introduced yesterday - shows how laws are not written.”

And GERB MP Denitsa Sacheva commented:

"We thought that the hatred towards GERB is what unites this coalition, but it turned out that in fact they hate each other very much, so we are left wondering how a coalition that claimed to have zero tolerance of corruption, disintegrated a few months later with mutual accusations of corruption."

