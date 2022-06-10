Day 107 of the Invasion of Ukraine: DPR sentenced to Death two Brits, Kyiv Loses the Battle for Sievierodonetsk

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Macron promised Zelensky to continue the supply of weapons

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that he was ready to continue arms supplies, and discussed with him the prospects of granting Ukraine EU candidate status, the Elysee Palace press service said.

"The French president told President Zelensky that France was ready to meet Ukraine's needs, including with regard to heavy weapons," the statement said. The French leader also discussed with the Ukrainian president the latest developments on the battlefield, the need for military equipment, political and financial support, as well as the provision of humanitarian aid.

Macron has promised to "keep in touch" with Zelensky on granting Ukraine candidate status. According to the Macron administration, this decision will depend on the recommendation of the European Commission and on the results of the discussions at the EU summit on 23 and 24 June.

Kyiv says it is losing 200 troops a day

Mikhail Podolyak said that Ukraine needs hundreds of Western artillery systems to equalize with Russia in the eastern Donbas region.

He also said Kyiv was not ready to resume peace talks with Moscow. Ukrainian troops are under constant bombardment as Russian forces try to take control of the entire Donbas.

"Russian forces have thrown at the front almost everything that is not nuclear weapons, and that includes heavy artillery, many missile systems and aviation," Mr Podolyak said.

He reiterated Ukraine's call for more weapons from the West, saying the "complete lack of equality" between the Russian and Ukrainian armies was the cause of Ukraine's high casualties.

"Our demands for artillery are not just a whim ... but an objective necessity when it comes to the situation on the battlefield," he said, adding that Ukraine needs 150-300 missile systems to catch up with Russia - a much larger number than the one she has received so far.

The self-proclaimed DPR sentenced two British citizens to death

Two Brits and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by a Russian court in eastern Ukraine.

Britain's Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Brahim Saadoun, have been accused of being mercenaries, Russian state media reported.

The court, which is not internationally recognized, is located in the pro-Russian so-called Donetsk People's Republic.

The lawyer of the British said that they all want to appeal the verdict, reports the Russian news agency TASS.

All three men are accused of being mercenaries, of forcible seizure of power and training for terrorist activities, RIA Novosti reported.

The families of the British insist that they are longtime members of the Ukrainian army, not mercenaries.

Sievierodonetsk will fall, a Western expert believes

Russia "probably already controls" the city of Sievierodonetsk and will eventually surround Ukrainian forces in the area, a senior Western military expert told the BBC.

The official, who did not want to be named, said that heavy weapons provided by the West (such as British and American missiles) would arrive too late and were limited to affect the outcome of the war.

The war in Ukraine already has its own museum exhibition

The invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine is already being told in a museum, Euronews reports.

Even as the war rages in other parts of the country, Ukrainians are flocking to a new exhibition in Kyiv called "Ukraine - Crucifixion."

It presents objects found after the Russian army was forced to withdraw from the occupied areas around the capital.

Rockets, food supplies, helmets and other items left in the area north of Kyiv are at the heart of the exhibition.

