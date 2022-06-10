Donald Trump has been Accused for the Attack on the Capitol

After almost a year of investigation, a special commission began presenting the collected testimony about the events.

On January 6 last year, Donald Trump supporters tried to prevent Congress from attesting to the victory of incumbent President Joe Biden, attacked police officers and caused millions in damage.

The first of six hearings on the events of January 6, 2021, debuted in prime time in the United States. A special congressional committee has begun presenting its findings in the investigation into the attack by Donald Trump supporters on the Capitol.

The chairman of the committee, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said the January 6 uprising and the reasons behind it were a precedent in the 220-year history of American democracy.

"Tonight and for the next few weeks, we will remind you of what happened that day. But our work must achieve much more than just looking back. Because our democracy remains in danger. The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over." said Thompson.

Liz Cheney of the Republican Party has accused Trump of sparking the attack by suggesting to his supporters that the election was stolen and that he is the legitimate president.

"President Trump believed that his Capitol supporters, I quote, were doing what they had to do. He told his team as they begged him to tell his supporters to step down," Cheney said.

In a video, former Attorney General William Barr made it clear that he disagreed with Trump's actions: "I have repeatedly and unequivocally told the president that I see no evidence of fraud that affected the outcome of the election. And honestly, that said, a year and a half later, I have no reason to change my mind."

In a pre-recorded video, Trump's daughter, Ivanka, explained whether the then-chief prosecutor's position influenced her views on the situation: "I respect Attorney General Bar, so I accepted what he said."

The commission also spoke with other close associates of Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Police officers who took part in the events were also present at the hearing.

More than 100 police officers were injured on January 6th, and one died the next day. Four police officers later committed suicide.

Donald Trump himself called the commission of inquiry "political bandits".

/BNT