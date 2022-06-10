The Arsonist of the Bulgarian Cultural Center in North Macedonia Released under House Arrest

The arsonist of the cultural center in Bitola Lambe Alabakovski has been under house arrest since last night. The court in Bitola changed the measure of detention for 8 days to house arrest, BGNES reported.

The decision of the court is after the appeal of the defense of the defendant.

We remind that early in the morning of June 4, Lambe Alabakovski set fire to the Ivan Mihailov Cultural Center in Bitola. The singer is accused of "creating a common danger" with his actions.

The request for arrest was made by the prosecutor's office on the grounds that the perpetrator could abscond and escape from the judiciary. Alabakovski, 34, has dual Macedonian and American citizenship.

Immediately after the incident, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska visited Bitola and expressed her support for the members and management of the Ivan Mihailov Cultural Center. This is another attack in the RNM against Bulgarian representations and symbols. In recent months, there has been desecration of historical monuments, the Bulgarian national flag and the erection of banners with vulgar messages against our country during sporting events.

