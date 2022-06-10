Bulgaria: Red and Orange Code for Storms and Hail Today

During the next 24 hours, a precipitation situation will be created under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone passing south of the country. Heavy cumulonimbus clouds will develop and there will be thunderstorms, significant rainfall and local hail.

Due to the meteorological forecast, Deputy Prime Minister for Climate Policy and Minister of Environment and Water Borislav Sandov ordered the establishment of an organization. He issued an order to activate the operational units of the Basin Directorates, change the schedule of dams and inform all competent authorities.

The phenomena in Western and Southern Bulgaria and the Central Fore-Balkans will be intensive, where the total amounts of precipitation will reach 50-60 mm, and in some places in the Rhodope region and Ihtiman Sredna Gora - up to 80-100 mm. A red code has also been announced in the Smolyan region due to expected floods.

In the rest of the country, the total quantities will be between 15-25 mm.

Orange code has been announced for 14 areas for thunderstorms and torrential rains. Yellow code for five areas.

The lowest precipitation will be in places in the northeastern regions and along the Black Sea coast up to 10 mm.

It will blow to a moderate wind from the eastern quarter. In most parts of the country, the prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 20° and 25° Celsius, in Sofia around 19°C, on the Black Sea coast 21-22 degrees, in the northern regions 22-24, in Southern Bulgaria - 22-23 degrees.

On Saturday the torrents will continue, the temperatures will be between 21 and 23 degrees.

