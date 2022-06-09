Nearly 5 Million Ukrainians are Registered as Refugees in 44 European countries

Nearly five million Ukrainians have been registered as refugees across Europe since Russia launched its invasion less than four months ago, the United Nations said on Thursday.

"The war in Ukraine has caused one of the biggest refugee crises," said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Data show that a total of 4,816,923 Ukrainians have been registered as refugees in 44 European countries since 24 February.

Many more have actually left the country, with UNHCR data showing that more than 7.3 million border crossings from Ukraine had been registered by 7 June. Another 2.3 million people have returned to the country, data show.

According to the UN, women and children make up 90 percent of refugees abroad, with men aged 18 to 60 qualifying for military service and unable to leave Ukraine.

