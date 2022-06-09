PM Petkov confirmed Bulgaria's demands to North Macedonia, EU is Frustrated

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi gave a press conference after their meeting in the Council of Ministers, at which the EU membership of North Macedonia was discussed.

"Since this morning and in recent days I hear all sorts of false allegations that the Bulgarian government had two foreign policies, I want to make it clear to Bulgarian citizens and to Commissioner Varhelyi that Bulgaria has three clear requirements for progress on North Macedonia," Petkov said. .

These are:

Compliance with the Framework Position adopted by the Bulgarian Government;

Inclusion of Bulgarians in the constitution of North Macedonia so that their rights can be protected;

so that their rights can be protected; Implement the Good Neighbour Agreement

“These were our discussions before and now and we are working to see if it is possible for the EU to be a guarantor for these three conditions”, said the Prime Minister.

For his part, Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi described it as "frustrating" that there was no solution yet.

"Since I am coming back again and again, it means that there is still no solution, which is very frustrating for us, if I may say so frankly because we cannot continue with the RNM accession process. All member states must approve it. After all the talks in Sofia and Skopje, the European perspective for the Republic of North Macedonia will not only be clarified but also strengthened."

“June is an important month on the European Council's calendar and we would like to see an agreement soon”, Varhelyi said.

/BNT