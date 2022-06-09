Day 106 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The Fate of Donbas is being decided in Sievierodonetsk

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukrainians consider a tactical withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk

Heavy fighting continues for the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. Ukrainian fighters are resisting the relentless Russian shelling, the regional governor said. Both sides believe that the outcome of the battle could help shape the course of the war.

Russian forces already control most of the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk. Luhansk Oblast leader Serhiy Gaidai said Ukrainian forces were considering a tactical withdrawal from the city. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers have already been repulsed to the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk. Gaidai also said that the neighboring town of Lysychansk, which is suffering huge damage, was also under heavy fire.

Zelensky: The fate of Donbas in being decided in Sievierodonetsk

In another video address last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fate of Donbas was being decided in Sievierodonetsk.

"On this 105th day of the full-scale war, Sievierodonetsk remains the center of the confrontation in Donbas. We are defending our positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This is a very cruel and very difficult battle. Perhaps one of the most difficult in this war. I am for everyone who defends this region. In many respects, it is there that the fate of Donbas is being decided."

Moscow has said that residential areas in Sievierodonetsk are under Russian control, and Ukrainian troops have been repulsed in the industrial area, where 800 civilians have been blocked.

Another Russian offensive

The Ukrainian General Staff announced that Russian forces were preparing an offensive against Sloviansk. Fighting continues throughout the Donbas, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and around the major cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the BBC, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russian forces were advancing in Donbas. He dismissed comments that Moscow's operation was stalled or not on schedule.

Talks between Lavrov and Cavusoglu

Talks were held in Turkey yesterday to discuss prospects for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu also discussed the issue of grain exports from Ukraine's blocked Black Sea ports.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is ready to guarantee the safe export of grain from ports in the Black Sea. He added that the meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelensky could take place only after the resumption of peace talks.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

