Bulgaria: People will be able to Pay for Administration Services with Bank Cards issued Abroad

“In the near future, it will be possible to pay for administrative services in Bulgaria with bank cards issued abroad.

This is already a fact in the Ministry of Electronic Government”, said Minister Bozhidar Bozhanov, who has received many signals about the problem. The ministry’s virtual POS terminal now accepts foreign bank cards.

"We have signed a joint letter with the Minister of Finance to all administrations to do the same for physical devices. This will make it easier for Bulgarians abroad to use administrative services, as well as those who use innovative solutions for card payments," he added.

