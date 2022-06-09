North Macedonia’s PM: Bulgaria uses the Issue with RNM for Domestic Political Purposes

“The citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia cannot be held hostage pending dates at any subsequent European Union summit. The withdrawal of Slavi Trifonov's party from the government in Bulgaria is an internal matter. We exchanged ideas with Bulgaria on how to lift the veto. Bulgaria is constantly instrumentalizing the issue of RNM and using it for domestic political purposes.” This was said by Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski after the Open Balkans Summit in Ohrid.

“The exit of Slavi Trifonov's party ‘There Is Such a People’ from the government in Bulgaria because of North Macedonia is an internal issue of Bulgaria, and we are a country that has built international and domestic relations at the highest European level and we are a reliable partner which is a key condition for the success of the talks," Kovachevski said. "There is a minimum requirement in all negotiations to be successful, and that is the confidentiality of the negotiators ... We are a country that has a ministry and a minister of foreign affairs, deputy prime minister for European affairs, we exchanged ideas with the neighboring Republic of Bulgaria in order to lift the veto and reach a sustainable agreement based on European values, the principles of dignity and the principles of good neighborly relations, in the spirit of which we have concluded a Good Neighbour Agreement, based on which relations with Bulgaria are built," he added.

On the other hand, Kovachevski added, “at no time have we instrumentalized the issue of negotiations with Bulgaria and EU membership, unilaterally we have not politicized it and we have not used it as a government coalition for domestic political purposes.”

"Unlike the other country, which is constantly instrumentalizing this issue, using it for domestic political purposes, after five months we as a country are still open to talks with the EU and the EC presidency because we are a trusted partner for both neighbors and for the EU," he said. "We are the only country that, in accordance with its constitutional order, ensures that individual rights to self-determination are exercised collectively, a country that has a Ministry of Community Rights, agencies for the use of other languages use, and a number of other state institutions that care for minority rights."

"Over the last five years as a state," said Prime Minister Kovachevski, "we have proved that we can resolve all open issues with our neighbors. The Prespa Agreement is at the heart of our international policy."

