Bulgarian Politics: “There Is Such a People” Do Not want Elections and Do Not Want Petkov as PM

Politics | June 9, 2022, Thursday // 09:13
The MP from "There Is Such a People" Iva Miteva insisted that early elections are not necessary, they are even dangerous at the moment.

Her comment comes a day after party leader Slavi Trifonov announced that TISP was leaving the coalition.

Miteva believes that a new cabinet should be formed: “If we wanted this prime minister to stay, we wouldn’t have withdrawn our ministers. We have a problem with the government itself - with the prime minister and the deputy prime minister. That is why we are withdrawing our ministers. We are tired of coalition councils that lead to nothing.”

According to her, we should have a minority government, regardless of whose mandate. She recalled that the ministers have yet to resign.

Asked if they would support this government with the remaining ministers, she said “no”.

"The problem here is not the four ministers we are replacing. The problem here is the prime minister and the deputy prime minister," Miteva told Nova TV.

Regarding the allegations that "We Continue the Change" talks were held with people from “There Is Such a People” for support, she replied: "Our group is united and I do not think that there will be traitors from us. Usually, I see some MPs from WCC go to talk with other MPs from other parliamentary groups. If these are ‘talks’ - fine. "

In case the roulette wheel with the mandates turns, Iva Miteva clarified that TISP will not support the government of "We Continue the Change".

"I do not think we would support another mandate with WCC. If the mandate reaches us, we will try. We will seek a government of broad consent. We will not support a second mandate of GERB," she explained.

