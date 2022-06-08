8 Days in Custody for the Singer who Set Fire to the Bulgarian Cultural Center in North Macedonia

The court in Bitola has ordered 8 days of arrest for the Macedonian singer Lambe Alabakovski, who was detained yesterday for setting fire to the front door of the Bulgarian Cultural Center "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola. The attack took place in the early hours of June 4.

The prosecutor's office submitted the request for arrest on the grounds that the perpetrator could abscond and escape from the judiciary. The 34-year-old singer has dual citizenship - Macedonian and American. He is accused of creating a "common danger" with his actions.

The cultural center named after Ivan Mihailov was opened only two months ago.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ