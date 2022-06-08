Bulgarian PM: We are Ready for a Minority Government

Politics | June 8, 2022, Wednesday // 16:24
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: We are Ready for a Minority Government Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov @Council of Ministers

"We are ready for a minority government. We will not spend money without supervision," said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at a press conference of “We Continue the Change.” It comes minutes after Slavi Trifonov announced that “There Is Such a People” was leaving the coalition.

"Minister Karadjov from TISP requested an increase in the budget by 3 billion and 600 million to be paid additionally to these companies, which in recent months were investigated by Minister Rashkov. When we said that this budget is to reduce the prices of gasoline and diesel, they said they would not agree if the money for these companies do not go. Today we told them in the Council of Ministers that this will not happen," Petkov said.

"A minority government, in this case, is much better than a government with its hands tied," he said.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kiril petrov, minority, government, There is such a people
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria