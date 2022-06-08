Bulgarian PM: We are Ready for a Minority Government

"We are ready for a minority government. We will not spend money without supervision," said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at a press conference of “We Continue the Change.” It comes minutes after Slavi Trifonov announced that “There Is Such a People” was leaving the coalition.

"Minister Karadjov from TISP requested an increase in the budget by 3 billion and 600 million to be paid additionally to these companies, which in recent months were investigated by Minister Rashkov. When we said that this budget is to reduce the prices of gasoline and diesel, they said they would not agree if the money for these companies do not go. Today we told them in the Council of Ministers that this will not happen," Petkov said.

"A minority government, in this case, is much better than a government with its hands tied," he said.



/Nova