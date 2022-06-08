Bulgarian Politics: “There Is Such a People” Left the Ruling Coalition

“We no longer have a place in this coalition,” announced the showman and leader of the party “There Is Such a People” Slavi Trifonov in a statement broadcast live on Facebook.

“The Ministers of ‘We Continue the Change’ are leading the country to bankruptcy”, he announced.

“The deputies from TIP will support the social measures in the updated budget, but not the rest”, Trifonov added.

“I am leaving the government voluntarily. We are not in it for benefits, if that was our goal, we would stay. As of today, I am withdrawing the TISP ministers and ending this coalition and this agony.”

"The departure of the TISP ministers today is the occasion, and the reasons - we have no place in this coalition - are because of North Macedonia," he added.

Trifonov pointed out that Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has made commitments to foreign leaders, that Bulgaria will lift the veto for the start of Skopje's talks with the EU, and that the real Foreign Minister is not Teodora Genchovska, but Prime Minister's adviser Vessela Cherneva.

According to him, the planned measures against inflation will only increase it.

"We are ready for a minority government. We will not spend money without supervision," said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at a press conference of “We Continue the Change.” It came minutes after Slavi Trifonov's announcement.

Here is the full text of Slavi Trifonov's statement:

"Today, the ministers of 'There Is Such a People' left a meeting of the Council of Ministers due to the extremely bad budget presented by the Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev. This is another occasion that clearly and unequivocally shows that neither the Prime Minister nor the Minister of Finance is doing well, nor is this coalition working properly. This is agony. And by the way, when I say 'occasion', I want to tell you that I have always tried to distinguish between occasion and reason.

The departure of the ministers from 'There is Such a People' today is an occasion. Another reason. And the reasons why this coalition does not work and why we have no place in it are two - Macedonia and the fact that the country no longer has money.

With regard to North Macedonia, the Prime Minister pursues a different foreign policy, different from the policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, different from the policy of the Parliament and different from the policy declared at the Presidential Advisory Board. The prime minister has another foreign minister. Her name is Vessela Cherneva. The Prime Minister has promised various leaders in Europe and the world that he will lift his veto over North Macedonia and is doing everything possible to make this happen, although the vast majority of Bulgarian citizens want North Macedonia to start negotiations only after fulfilling the agreement between the two countries. , signed in 2017. In this way, Kiril Petkov grossly, ruthlessly and unilaterally violates the signed coalition agreement. Macedonia is an important part of our history and our soul and no one has the right to make individual decisions against the will of the Bulgarian people. This is called in simple terms - national betrayal.

Regarding the state budget and money. Since Asen Vassilev has been finance minister, billions have been flying up and down in the country. This, of course, terrifies me. Every lev is important, especially if we are talking about the money of the state, because this is actually all our money - your money. And no one has the right to experiment with them. Solo. To spend them as he sees fit and do what he wants, if not for Harvard but for the Intergalactic Institute. I have enough information to give you facts:

• Nobody knows what the largest amount in the history of Bulgaria was spent on - 9 billion levs in 9 days in December 2021.

• Four billion was drained from energy and spent on current needs. That is, money was taken from the energy sector and spent because there was not enough other income.

• One billion and two hundred million from state-owned companies were taken to buy grain. But there is no grain, and there is not a billion and two hundred. Where are they?

• Most of the so-called 'measures' planned to update the budget will only increase inflation and devalue the few people left.

• Where is the fight against the dirty money that would be so generously hunted? Where are the highlighted corruption schemes of the previous government?

• Where are those 8 billion budget thefts and why isn't this money in the country?

• How do you feel about Asen Vassilev's intention to withdraw a new debt - over BGN 10 billion this year alone? Who do you think will pay them - him or us and our children?

Ultimately, in addition to discarding Bulgaria's national interest in North Macedonia, the ministers from 'We Continue the Change' are leading the country, that is, all of us, to bankruptcy.

Now, I know they're going to start practicing talking nonsense like stopping the budget and whatnot. That is why I clearly state that the deputies from 'There Is Such a People' will support the update in the part of social measures and people's pensions. But they will not support the rest, because it is harmful and leads the country to ruin.

Various people allowed themselves to say that I wanted power. That we are here for power. No. It's all a matter of morality. If we wanted power, we would be comfortable in government and enjoy all the extras of power. But I'm not here for that. I'm here for morality. Because of the moral choice, I did not form a government when I had the most deputies. Because of the moral choice and now, alone, I voluntarily leave the government. If the goal was to benefit - I would stand smiling and annoyed in this coalition. However, unlike 'We Continue the Change', I am not.

So, as of today, I am withdrawing the ministers of 'There Is Such a People' and ending this coalition and this agony."

