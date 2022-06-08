Sofia - with an Award for Smart City of the Year for Southeast Europe

The award is presented by SEE INNOVATION, TECHNOLOGY AND SOURCING SUMMIT

Sofia was chosen as the "smart city" of the year for Southeast Europe at a ceremony of the largest event for high-tech services in the region - SEE INNOVATION, TECHNOLOGY AND SOURCING SUMMIT.

The forum was held on June 3 and was organized by the Association for Innovation, Business Services and Technologies (AIBEST), the Bulgarian Startup Association (BESCO), the Ministry of E-Government and Sofia Municipality in partnership with InvestSofia. The aim of the forum is to support the development of the business ecosystem in Southeast Europe and to position the region as a leading destination for high-value-added services in the world.

The event managed to gather the business leaders of the leading technology companies and startups in Bulgaria and the countries of Southeast Europe.

During the forum, the trends and forecasts for the development of the business services industry and the technology sector were discussed. The necessary transformations that need to take place in the region in order for the knowledge economy in Southeast Europe to grow at an even faster pace and to be a competitive player on the world map were also set.

The business organizations united unanimously that the development of the capital deserves this year's prize. The Deputy Mayor of Digitalization, Innovation and Economic Development of Sofia Gencho Kerezov accepted the award on behalf of Sofia Municipality with the words: “It is a great honor for Sofia to receive this award, especially when it comes from the business sector. This gives us a clear idea that our daily work with our partners at the international level is fruitful, gives results and encourages businesses to continue to choose Sofia as a preferred place for the development of innovation. The serious work continues: now is the time to fully realize the opportunities before us and not to stop creating better conditions together, which will expand and make even more accessible and useful the right path of development of our capital.”

The award for Sofia Municipality comes after a series of international recognitions for Bulgaria’s capital since the beginning of the year. Sofia was chosen as one of four cities alongside Brussels, Dublin and Tirana to develop the European Union's Digital Rights Management Framework. Sofia also ranks as a city leader in the European Mission for Carbon-Neutral and Smart Cities until 2030, which provides new opportunities for Bulgaria and unlocks additional mechanisms for EU funding. Only a month ago, our capital was chosen by Emerging Europe - one of the most prestigious competitions for sustainable, social, economic and democratic development in Europe.

