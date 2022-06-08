A Car Crashed into Crowd of People in Berlin, One Person was Killed

One person was killed and at least 30 were injured when a car crashed into a crowd near a church in Berlin, local authorities said.

A report of the incident was received at 10.30 a.m. local time.

It is unclear at this time whether this was an accident or an intentional act.

