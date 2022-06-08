Bulgarian PM: We do Not Spend Money unnecessarily, We give then to People in Need

"The anti-crisis measures are unprecedented for BGN 2 billion". This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov before the start of the government session today.

Exemption of electricity and liquefied gas from excise duty, reduction of VAT for central heating by 9%.

"The government is doing everything possible to reduce the final price of the consumer", Petkov stressed. "Zero rate for bread and relief of tax payments for young working families. This is not just help for every child but for working families who have difficulty implementing their budgets", Petkov said.

"These measures are unprecedented - 2 billion - the final deficit here remains at 4.1. We don't spend more money, we just give it to the people who need it the most. After today's adoption, this budget goes to the parliament", Petkov stressed.

/BGNES