Bulgarian PM: We do Not Spend Money unnecessarily, We give then to People in Need

Politics | June 8, 2022, Wednesday // 13:41
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: We do Not Spend Money unnecessarily, We give then to People in Need Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov @Council of Ministers

"The anti-crisis measures are unprecedented for BGN 2 billion". This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov before the start of the government session today.

Exemption of electricity and liquefied gas from excise duty, reduction of VAT for central heating by 9%.

"The government is doing everything possible to reduce the final price of the consumer", Petkov stressed. "Zero rate for bread and relief of tax payments for young working families. This is not just help for every child but for working families who have difficulty implementing their budgets", Petkov said.

"These measures are unprecedented - 2 billion - the final deficit here remains at 4.1. We don't spend more money, we just give it to the people who need it the most. After today's adoption, this budget goes to the parliament", Petkov stressed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petkov, measures, money, tax
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria