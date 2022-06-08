10% Increase in the Prices of Medicines in Bulgaria

The prices of medicines in Bulgaria have increased by about 10%. This is reported by pharmacists. According to Nikolai Kostov, chairman of the Association of Owners of Pharmacies, medicines and medical goods have become more expensive.

"Our suppliers are increasing prices, some for the second time. The good news is that the relative increase is smaller - below 10% on average. However, for some medicines and non-medicines, it is over 15%. We are constantly receiving new prices from suppliers and we are re-evaluating the goods, "he explained.

According to him, the growth is mainly in over-the-counter drugs. "There is a clear transition from buying more expensive to cheaper products," Kostov said.

According to him, the reduced VAT on medicines would directly affect the threshold and maximum price above which pharmacies are allowed to sell. As for the shortage, there is no change - there is still a lack of medication. "Currently there are 68, there used to be were over 300 types of drugs for which there is a shortage. There is an obvious lack of antibiotics," he said.

Although he is a habilitated scientist in the field of veterinary medicine, Associate Professor Dilov did not receive a high pension. He takes about 590 leva. Nearly 1/5 of it is given for medicines.

"I need the drugs first for the blood. Second - for the heart. Third - for the prostate. Fourth - I get cramps from time to time. I get the so-called GRD - gastrointestinal reflux disease. Last year I had the same problem. With a drug of 5 leva and 20 cents, I got better. Now they have given me one for 120 leva", he shared.

Each of the medicines he takes has risen in price by BGN 5 to 10, depending on its price before the new year, but due to his condition, he cannot save from them.

So he is modest in his shopping and at the same time tries to catch up on food, growing a small vegetable garden in his yard despite his age and illness. And for him and the people from the villages in general, buying medicines is more expensive because he has to buy them from the city.

He has repeatedly wondered whether to trust the information that the price increase is expected to reach 30%, as well as to what extent the state and the Medicines Agency could intervene. However, he has not yet found the answer.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova