From 2024 - The Same Chargers for All Small and Medium Mobile Devices in the EU
Representatives of the 27 EU member states and MEPs agreed on a universal charger for smartphones, tablets, consoles and digital cameras. It should be introduced by the autumn of 2024. At the next stage, the unification of laptop chargers is also expected. This was announced by the European Parliament, quoted by AFP.
This regulation, which will require a single USB-C port for all small and medium-sized electronic devices, aims to reduce environmentally harmful waste and protect the rights of consumers forced to accumulate incompatible chargers.
The American giant Apple, which defends its “Lightening” technology, is fiercely opposed to such initiatives.
