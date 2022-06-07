Bulgaria: 3 Dead after a Train hit a Truck in the Vidin region (UPDATED)

A fast train collided with a truck at an unguarded railway crossing at Oreshets Station, the Ministry of Interior announced. The signal for the serious traffic accident was given at 13.35 p.m. on telephone number 112.

According to initial data, there are three dead - the driver of the truck and the two train drivers. It is yet to be established whether there are injured passengers on the train.

Police, fire and ambulance teams are working on site. The truck was full of crushed stones (fraction).

The traffic between the stations Dimovo and Oreshets has been temporarily suspended due to an accident on the railway, confirmed by BDZ (Bulgarian Railways). Buses for passenger transport will be provided in the section Vidin station - Drenovets station.

"Fast train №7623 (Vidin - Sofia) stops in the interstation Dimovo - Oreshets due to an accident after an illegal crossing of the railway line at the railway crossing near the village of Belshtitsa. The train will continue its movement after the investigation and clearing of the railway," added BDZ.

Investigators from the National Investigation Department are investigating the crash. They traveled to the site with a specially equipped mobile investigation center. The pre-trial proceedings were instituted as a matter of urgency with the initial inspection of the scene and are under the supervision of the Vidin District Prosecutor's Office.

