Interest of Bulgarian Students in US Universities has Decreased Dramatically
Columbia University @Pixabay
The United States hosted a total of only 585 students coming from Bulgaria during 2020/21 marking the lowest number of Bulgarian students in the US in the last decade. A decrease of 65.46% was noticed compared to the 2011/12 academic year when the number of students was 1,694.
Official data supports that the interest of Bulgarian students to study in the US has slightly dropped over the last 10 years and it is interesting how the number of students from Bulgaria enrolled in US Higher Education Institutions has not been over 1,000 in the last five academic years.
Donjeta Pllana, an official from Erudera, the world's first education search platform backed by AI, commented that one of the main reasons behind the lower number of Bulgarian students in the US is visa requirements. At the same time, access to European Universities continues to be easier for Bulgarian people since the EU provides free university education for EU member countries. Throughout the years, Bulgarian students have proven that Germany, the UK, and other EU destinations are mostly chosen by them when deciding to study abroad. In the 2019/20 academic year, 690 Bulgarians studied in the US, marking a decrease of 15.2% compared to 2020/21. The reason for this decline may be the implementation of vaccines in US colleges where unvaccinated students were not allowed to return to campuses.
The number of Bulgarian students in the United Kingdom has also declined in the past couple of years. Read more about it here.
Here you can find out how many Bulgarians pursued higher education in Ukraine and in Russia before the war started.
/Erudera
