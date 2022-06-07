Interest of Bulgarian Students in US Universities has Decreased Dramatically

The United States hosted a total of only 585 students coming from Bulgaria during 2020/21 marking the lowest number of Bulgarian students in the US in the last decade. A decrease of 65.46% was noticed compared to the 2011/12 academic year when the number of students was 1,694.

Official data supports that the interest of Bulgarian students to study in the US has slightly dropped over the last 10 years and it is interesting how the number of students from Bulgaria enrolled in US Higher Education Institutions has not been over 1,000 in the last five academic years.