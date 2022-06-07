Bulgarian PM in Sadovo after the Hail: Within a Month we will Reimburse the Funds of Farmers

“Within a month, the state will restore the funds of farmers in the region of Sadovo, whose harvest was severely affected by hail”. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who together with the Minister of Agriculture Ivan Ivanov visited the local farmers. "The funds we will pay for the first time will be not only for those whose crops have been destroyed 100%, but also for those whose crops have been partially destroyed, which is additional assistance from the state," he said.

"The most important thing we promise is full transparency in the payment of funds. The state will work with one ‘yardstick’ for everyone," Kiril Petkov stressed.

The Prime Minister noted that additional funds of BGN 300 million are planned, which will be directed to farmers by the end of the year, in connection with the crisis in Ukraine. The funds will be provided through European and national measures.

On June 1 a hail storm affected 10,000 decares of arable land in Sadovo, some were completely destroyed.

