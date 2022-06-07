Macedonian Singer living in the US was the one who Set on Fire Bulgaria’s Cultural Center in Bitola

The perpetrator, who set fire to the front door of the “Ivan Mihailov” Cultural Center in Bitola, North Macedonia, was caught. This was announced by the Macedonian Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on his Facebook account.

The 34-year-old singer Lambe Alabakovski has been arrested. He works and lives in America, but returned to Bitola a few weeks ago.

Alabakovski confessed to the crime and suffered injuries from the arson.

The Bulgarian Cultural Center "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola was set on fire on June 4th. A lightning reaction from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry followed, and Minister Teodora Genchovska went to the scene.

The President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, and the Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, sharply criticized the attack on the center.

