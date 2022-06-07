Day 104 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv is Losing Territory, Battle for Sievierodonetsk Continues

Ukraine is losing territory, new attacks on Kyiv, Italy summoned the Russian ambassador. Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukraine is losing territory

Ukrainian troops are losing territory after parts of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk were captured by Russian forces, local authorities say. "The fighting is very fierce in Sievierodonetsk," regional governor Sergei Gaidai told Ukrainian television 1 + 1. "Our defenders managed to counterattack and liberate half the city, but the situation for us has worsened."

Earlier, Gaidai said Ukrainian troops had succeeded in clearing half the city.

The battle for Sievierodonetsk continues

The Ukrainian president said the situation could become very difficult for Ukraine if Russian forces break through the front lines in Donbas, the eastern region of Sievierodonetsk. Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had more troops in the city, but that Ukrainian forces were not surrendering their positions in Sievierodonetsk.

In his traditional video address tonight, he said:

"The Russian army is trying to mobilize additional forces in Donbas, but the city is standing firm. We are doing everything for the defense of Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Nikolaev. I am grateful to everyone who withstands strong pressure and defends our country."

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has accused Russia of shelling civilian infrastructure around Sievierodonetsk, as well as in the north in the Kharkiv region and in the west around Sloviansk, where Russia reportedly continues its offensive. Moscow denies allegations that it is targeting civilians.

Earlier, in a meeting with the media, the Ukrainian president said that more than 2,500 fighters from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol may currently be detained in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. According to him, Russia's position on their future destiny is constantly changing. However, he ruled out the possibility of men being tortured, as the entire world community is watching what is happening to them.

Zelensky also said his country is in talks with a number of countries and the United Nations to unblock Ukrainian ports and unhindered grain exports from the country. However, he was adamant that the main guarantee in this regard remains the weapons that Kyiv receives from its partners.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian cybersecurity official said the phones of Ukrainian officials were being attacked by Russian hackers. However, Victor Zhora, deputy director of Ukraine's State Service for Special Relations and Information Protection, said there were no reports that Ukrainian devices had been compromised.

Zelensky: Russia wants Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces are probably aiming to take Zaporizhzhia. This will allow Russia to move closer to the central regions. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a special press conference.

Russia’s representative to the United Nations left the hall after a comment by Charles Michel

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya left a meeting of the World Security Council meeting on Ukraine over a statement by European Council President Charles Michel, who accused Russia of causing a global food crisis with its invasion of the neighboring country.

Read more about this story here.

"The United Kingdom will send long-range missile systems"

Britain has promised to follow the example of the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine, despite warnings from Russia not to.

The UK Ministry of Defense said London had coordinated arms supplies closely with Washington.

The M270 launchers, which can hit targets up to 80 kilometers away with precision-guided missiles, will "offer a significant boost to the capabilities of Ukrainian forces," the ministry added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Moscow will respond to Western supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine by stepping up efforts to push Kyiv's forces away from its border.

Italy summoned the Russian ambassador

Italy summons the ambassador of Russia. Moscow has accused Italian media of waging an anti-Russian propaganda campaign by covering the war in Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry in Rome said it had called on Ambassador Sergei Razov to reject "insinuations about the alleged involvement of the country's media in an anti-Russian campaign".

Zelensky visits Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited areas of eastern Ukraine, including Lysychansk, which is adjacent to Sievierodonetsk, and Bakhmut, southwest of the Donetsk region of Donbas.

The presidency says he "has become acquainted with the operational situation on the front lines of defense".

In his daily evening address after his visit, he said: "I am proud of everyone I met, shook hands with, communicated with, and supported them."

Strikes on Kyiv

Russian missiles have hit railway infrastructure in Kyiv. This is the first bombing of the city since April 28.

"The attacks were aimed at the infrastructure of the Ukrainian railways," said Sergei Leshchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency.

