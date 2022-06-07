The First Liquefied Gas Tanker for Bulgaria from the USA has Arrived

Business » ENERGY | June 7, 2022, Tuesday // 11:16
Bulgaria: The First Liquefied Gas Tanker for Bulgaria from the USA has Arrived

The first liquefied gas tanker from the United States has arrived, the Ministry of Energy told BNT.

In all probability, it will be unloaded at the Greek terminal Revithoussa and the blue fuel will arrive in Bulgaria via the gas connection near Petrich.

The second possible destination is a Turkish terminal. Our southern neighbor has 4 terminals for unloading liquefied gas. The eventual arrival of the blue fuel can take place via the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline to Greece or through the Balkan Stream if there is free capacity.

Details of the delivered quantities are not specified yet.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, Bulgaria, Greek, Turkish
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria