The First Liquefied Gas Tanker for Bulgaria from the USA has Arrived

The first liquefied gas tanker from the United States has arrived, the Ministry of Energy told BNT.

In all probability, it will be unloaded at the Greek terminal Revithoussa and the blue fuel will arrive in Bulgaria via the gas connection near Petrich.

The second possible destination is a Turkish terminal. Our southern neighbor has 4 terminals for unloading liquefied gas. The eventual arrival of the blue fuel can take place via the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline to Greece or through the Balkan Stream if there is free capacity.

Details of the delivered quantities are not specified yet.

/BNT