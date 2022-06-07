Bulgarian PM: We have already Done Enough to Support Ukraine

“This discussion about whether we will give weapons to Ukraine or not, we already had it, we have a decision of the National Assembly, we will abide by the decision”. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

“The first machines for repair are coming, which we promised, we will do that”, Petkov stressed.

“I do not think that every two weeks we have to reopen this topic, what we have done for Ukraine at the level of support for refugees, funds, we have introduced all kinds of humanitarian aid, we will repair their war machines, the fact that we have supported all measures when it comes to sanctions on Russia. We, the Bulgarian state, have done enough to support them and we will continue to do so”, Petkov stressed.

Regarding North Macedonia, Petkov said: "We will not do anything under pressure."

“We are trying to see if the Bulgarian desires and needs for the support of Bulgarians in the RNM can be guaranteed through the European process. I will leave it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because they are negotiating right now. The question is whether the Bulgarian position can be guaranteed through the European process, and not someone to pressure us for anything”, said Petkov.

Regarding the hail-damaged farmers in the Plovdiv region, the prime minister said they were allocating an additional BGN 300 million. "We are introducing an unprecedented additional budget - BGN 300 million in additional funds. They will cover all hail damage there," he said.

“There will be quite large optimizations in the program for farmers. The state takes care of them. The funds will be paid out transparently. We will guarantee the farmers that they are equal before the state”, Petkov added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES