The US Condemned the Arson of the Bulgarian Cultural Center in North Macedonia

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev had a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the press office of the head of state announced. The European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia, the partnership between Bulgaria and the United States in the field of defense, as well as the consequences of the war in Ukraine for security in Eastern Europe, were the focus of the conversation.

Both Rumen Radev and Karen Donfried condemned and declared inadmissible the arson of the Bulgarian Cultural Center "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola. According to the head of state, the arson of the cultural center of Macedonian Bulgarians in Bitola was carried out by people who seek to keep the Republic of North Macedonia in the shadow of Yugoslavia's totalitarian past and hinder the process of European integration.

Rumen Radev expressed Bulgaria's expectation for timely actions by the institutions in our southwestern neighbor, which will prevent this act of aggression against the Macedonian Bulgarians from remaining undetected and unpunished.

A statement from the US Embassy said that the Assistant Secretary of State and the President had continued ongoing discussions on a number of topics of mutual interest, including security, energy security, economic development and regional cooperation.

“The Assistant Secretary of State strongly condemned the recent arson of the Bulgarian Cultural Center in Bitola, Republic of North Macedonia, whose clear goal is to undermine the ongoing negotiation process between the two neighboring countries”, the embassy said. Karen Donfried reaffirmed the United States' firm commitment to partnering with Bulgaria to promote security, democracy and economic opportunities for our two peoples, the US Embassy said in a statement.

In November 2020, Sofia blocked the start of negotiations with Skopje for EU membership due to bilateral disputes over language and history, AFP notes.

/ClubZ