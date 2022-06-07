Washington: Bulgaria’s Decision to Not Allow Lavrov's Flight was “Independent”

The United States Department of State has described as "independent" the decision of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro not to allow Sergey Lavrov's plane through their airspace.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the three countries had exercised their sovereign right not to allow it to pass. According to him, the decision was made independently and was not imposed from outside.

Ned Price added that Sofia, Skopje and Podgorica have shown Europe's determination to hold Russia responsible for the war in Ukraine. Yesterday, Russia's first diplomat was due to arrive in Serbia, but his plane was not allowed to fly over the airspace of the three countries and the visit failed.

/BGNES