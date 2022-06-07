Washington: Bulgaria’s Decision to Not Allow Lavrov's Flight was “Independent”

World | June 7, 2022, Tuesday // 09:28
Bulgaria: Washington: Bulgaria’s Decision to Not Allow Lavrov's Flight was “Independent” State Department spokesman Ned Price

The United States Department of State has described as "independent" the decision of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro not to allow Sergey Lavrov's plane through their airspace.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the three countries had exercised their sovereign right not to allow it to pass. According to him, the decision was made independently and was not imposed from outside.

Ned Price added that Sofia, Skopje and Podgorica have shown Europe's determination to hold Russia responsible for the war in Ukraine. Yesterday, Russia's first diplomat was due to arrive in Serbia, but his plane was not allowed to fly over the airspace of the three countries and the visit failed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ned price, Lavrov, Bulgaria, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria