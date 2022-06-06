Lavrov called the Closure of Airspace for his Plane by NATO Countries “Scandalous”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today described as "unprecedented" the closure of the airspace for his plane by three Eastern European countries, which prevented him from visiting Serbia, BTA reported.

"Something unprecedented has happened," Lavrov told a news conference, criticizing the move as "scandalous".

The Kremlin said today that the closure of the airspace of three Eastern European countries, which prevented Foreign Minister Lavrov from leaving for Serbia, was a "hostile act", Reuters reported.

Serbia's neighbors Bulgaria, the Republic of North Macedonia and Montenegro have closed their airspace to a government plane carrying Russia's first diplomat to Belgrade today.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that such actions create problems in developing a schedule for high-level diplomatic meetings. However, such actions will not prevent Moscow from maintaining contacts with friendly countries, the spokesman added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova