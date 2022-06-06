Lavrov called the Closure of Airspace for his Plane by NATO Countries “Scandalous”

World » RUSSIA | June 6, 2022, Monday // 16:13
Bulgaria: Lavrov called the Closure of Airspace for his Plane by NATO Countries “Scandalous” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov @Wikimedia Commons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today described as "unprecedented" the closure of the airspace for his plane by three Eastern European countries, which prevented him from visiting Serbia, BTA reported.

"Something unprecedented has happened," Lavrov told a news conference, criticizing the move as "scandalous".

The Kremlin said today that the closure of the airspace of three Eastern European countries, which prevented Foreign Minister Lavrov from leaving for Serbia, was a "hostile act", Reuters reported.

Serbia's neighbors Bulgaria, the Republic of North Macedonia and Montenegro have closed their airspace to a government plane carrying Russia's first diplomat to Belgrade today.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that such actions create problems in developing a schedule for high-level diplomatic meetings. However, such actions will not prevent Moscow from maintaining contacts with friendly countries, the spokesman added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lavrov, Russia, plane, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria