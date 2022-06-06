Bulgarian MFA: Lavrov is Under Sanctions that’s why his Flight through Bulgaria was Denied

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria did not provide a diplomatic permit for Russian flights over Bulgarian territory that have on board the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov with a note from June 1.

This is stated in the position of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

Today, it became clear that Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro have refused to provide an air corridor for a government plane to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Serbia.

Following Bulgaria's refusal, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and CEO of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin made a direct threat to Sofia with a super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile able to carry nuclear warheads.

The decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in line with the European Union's sanctions regimes against Russia.

In addition, as of February 25, under number 670 Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov is included in the list of individuals and legal entities subject to restrictive EU measures, added from there.

"There is no need for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to send the request of Ukraine to the Ministry of Economy and Industry. The National Assembly has decided that Bulgaria will not export weapons to Ukraine. The case is closed." Thus, the Minister of Economy and Industry Kornelia Ninova commented on the words of the Ambassador of Ukraine Vitalii Moskalenko that he had requested weapons from Bulgaria such as howitzers and missile systems for Ukraine from the Foreign Ministry.

For his part, Lavrov called Bulgaria's behavior "outrageous and unthinkable." Still, it was clear from his words that Russia would not react.

