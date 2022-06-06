Bulgaria: 16 Arrested in Smolyan region - Most of them were British Citizens

Sixteen people were arrested during a specialized police operation in the Smolyan region over the weekend, the Interior Ministry said.

Most of the detainees are British citizens residing in the Smolyan village of Polkovnik Serafimovo, where a festival was held over the weekend.

They were arrested for possession of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted.

/BNT