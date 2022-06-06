Bulgaria: 16 Arrested in Smolyan region - Most of them were British Citizens
Sixteen people were arrested during a specialized police operation in the Smolyan region over the weekend, the Interior Ministry said.
Most of the detainees are British citizens residing in the Smolyan village of Polkovnik Serafimovo, where a festival was held over the weekend.
They were arrested for possession of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A Suspect of Terrorism has been Detained in Bulgaria at the Request of Norway
- » A Bulgarian is among the 10 Most Wanted Criminals in Spain
- » Moldovans detained for Stealing nearly BGN 200,000 from Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: Large-scale Police Operation in Karnobat
- » Bulgaria: Scheme for Issuing Fake Green Certificates was Discovered in Sofia
- » Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Launches Investigation for the so-called “Golden Passports”