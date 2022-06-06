What are the Expectations for the Season on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast?

Hoteliers working in the smaller settlements on the Northern Black Sea coast are optimistic about the upcoming summer season. One of the largest complexes - Albena, expects to achieve about 70% of overnight stays in 2019. Of course, adjustments to the price of the offered service are envisaged everywhere, but within reasonable limits, the hoteliers also share.

In Albena, the tourist season began during the Easter holidays, when the resort welcomed 2,000 tourists from Romania, in May, for the salsa festival came to the resort guests from around the world, including New Zealand and Australia. The opening of the five-star hotels in order to receive guests for balneology has gradually started, said Krassimira Stoyanova, senior manager of the Marketing and Sales Department in Albena.

“Probably the season will be good, but for the small tourist towns on the Black Sea coast such as Balchik, Obzor, Nessebar, Sozopol and others”, said Victor Luchiyanov, owner of a hotel in Balchik.

“The increase in prices in our hotels and restaurants”, adds Lucianov, “is not as fast as in neighboring Greece, for example”.

Svetlin Yankov, owner of four separate guest houses, reported a decrease in requests for holidays in the village of Krapets with the deteriorating international situation and people's concerns.

A problem for the tourism industry is the visa regime for guests from Turkey and the issue should be reconsidered, said Krassimira Stoyanova from Albena.

The expectations for a good summer season are still quite real, but with increased advertising, support for businesses to keep prices and, of course, offering a really good product, adds Victor Luchiyanov.

/BNR