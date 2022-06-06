Bulgarian Posts is returning to Normal Operation

Society | June 6, 2022, Monday // 12:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Posts is returning to Normal Operation

As of today, “Bulgarian Posts” resumes the payment of unpaid express domestic money orders accepted after March 21, 2022, as well as the payment of unpaid ordinary domestic money transfers. This was announced on the official website of the state company.

"The available equipment is working. All cash registers are working properly, without problems. We are already accepting money and working, we can manage international money transfers, as well as money transfers for Bulgaria," the head of the central post office in Sliven Krassimira Panayotova told BNR.

Panayotova declares readiness for payment of pensions as well.

"After the breakdown in our systems, there was huge pressure and waiting in front of the post offices. Nevertheless, we managed to pay the pensions successfully, without tension."

In one of the post offices in the Sofia subway, the situation is normal today. The branch offers all postal services without paying pensions.

"The offices in metro stations do not provide this service, as the very status of the site is such - it does not allow crowds and queues," said Rositsa Petkova, a longtime employee of “Bulgarian Posts”.

"Absolutely all services have been restored," Petkova said.

The recovery took place in stages - first the sending of items within the country was activated, and then the payments of utility bills and local taxes and fees were activated. The payment of international money transfers has resumed since last Friday.

/BNR

