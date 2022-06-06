Bulgaria: How Much will the State give to Ukrainians that Started Working in the Country?

As of today, BGN 356 for 3 months will be provided by the Employment Agency for rents and overheads of expenses of Ukrainian citizens with temporary protection who have started work in Bulgaria.

In addition, the state will provide employers with a minimum wage and insurance for 3 months when hiring Ukrainian citizens displaced after February 24.

The program for labor integration of Ukrainian citizens will be implemented with European funds and will be applied for by the Employment Agency.

The money provided for housing rents, overheads and salaries for 3 months is worth BGN 46,560,000.

Psychological support, vocational guidance and motivation to start work will also be provided.

Subsidized three-month employment can be part-time or full-time, and a mentor from the employer will be provided at the workplace.

To benefit from the support, Ukrainians must be registered with labor offices and apply for integration assistance on the spot.

Employers who want to join the “Solidarity” project and hire people from the target group will be able to apply for inclusion through an electronic platform available on the website of the Employment Agency, where all the necessary documents are published.

