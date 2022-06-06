Ukraine’s Ambassador in Bulgaria asked for Weapons with a Note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria Vitalii Moskalenko has officially requested weapons from Bulgaria to Ukraine with a note addressed to our Foreign Ministry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to BNT that today they received the note and will send it within the competence of the government agencies involved in the topic.

The Ukrainian embassy said that the request was about howitzers and missile systems - Soviet, old weaponry.

Vitalii Moskalenko admitted to bTV that indeed 80 tanks from his country will be repaired in Bulgaria. The Ministry of Defense told BNT that the agreement with Ukraine on the type and number of weapons and equipment that will be repaired in the “TEREM” plants, as well as the way they will be transported to Bulgaria, has not been signed yet.

On May 4, the National Assembly voted unanimously for our country to provide military technical assistance to Ukraine, which provides only for the repair of weapons and equipment, but not the provision of combat systems and small arms.

/BNT

