Heavy Rain and Hail blocked Ruse

Heavy rain and hail blocked the Bulgarian city of Ruse this morning.

The hail lasted about 15 minutes, but its effects are being felt throughout the city. There is material damage - broken windows, fallen trees on cars.

According to the data of the Meteorological Station, the precipitation in just a few minutes in the Ruse region is over 25 l / sq.m., More than in the whole month of May. The hailstone was the size of a walnut - with a diameter of about 3 cm. The gusts of wind reached 72 km / h, and they were accompanied by strong thunderstorms.

There are over 160 reports of fallen trees, broken cables and flooded ground floors and basements. Key junctions remain under water, key boulevards are flooded. Movement and severely hampered by fallen trees and branches. Many wires on the trolleybus network are broken. Public transport is not moving. There is no information about victims. Currently, local services are working to drain Ruse.

The movement of trains is obstructed. Trains to Sofia and Varna are about an hour late, again due to fallen trees. The most problematic was the section between the Central Railway Station and the Distribution Station. In the area of ​​the Rose Valley crossing to the cooperative market in front of train 4641 - the fast train from Ruse to Sofia a tree fell, but thanks to the quick reaction of the drivers the train stopped. The area was cleared literally minutes ago. There is also a fallen tree at the crossing under the Riga Hotel, km. 5 + 243. The national road network is passable.

There is electricity and water supply almost everywhere in the area. This is shown by the data of the District Administration in the city, referring to information from the duty officers in the settlements. There are no problems with communications either. Only in the Ivanovo region has a power outage, but it is expected to be resumed in the coming hours. There are mudslides in the area of the villages of Krasen and Cherven, which hinder traffic. On the territory of the municipality of Dve Mogili and more precisely in the village of Pomen there are also minor damages.

