COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Less than 50 Cases in the Last 24 hours

A total of 40 cases of infection with COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal.

There are no registered deaths, the number of victims of the pandemic in the country remains 37,163. 1,151 tests have been performed, which means that the percentage of positive tests is 4,257. 79.59% of new cases are unvaccinated.

Thus, the total number of registered cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,165,856, of which 73,148 are active.

338 of them were hospitalized, including 32 in intensive care units. The number of new patients in a hospital yesterday was 4, and 50% of them were not vaccinated.

There were 2 people cured yesterday, bringing the number to 1,055,545 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 4,400,609 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country, including 10 for the last 24 hours. 2,059,887 people have completed the vaccination cycle, 759,297 have received a booster dose.

/BTA