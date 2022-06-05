US Embassy in Sofia is Accepting Online Fee Payments for certain Adult Passport Renewal Applications

Effective June 5, 2022, the US Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria is accepting online fee payments for certain adult US passport renewal applications. Paying online allows you to send your application via courier service to the U.S. Embassy without the need to apply in person. Please see the Embassy's Passport Renewal page to determine if you are eligible for online fee payment.

If you are NOT traveling in the next three months, the Embassy asks that you not schedule an appointment at this time to allow citizens with urgent needs to take advantage of any availability online.

The US Embassy will open new online appointments as often as they can and reopen canceled appointments daily. Please continue to check the official website for availability.

Please e-mail acs_sofia@state.gov if you require emergency services.

Returning to the United States on an Expired U.S. Passport

If you are overseas and your passport expired on or after January 1, 2020, you may be able to use your expired passport to return directly to the United States until June 30, 2022. See this page for more information.

New passports are usually ready ​in about four weeks. If there are no appointments available and you have urgent travel plans, please send an email to acs_sofia@state.gov. Please note that all passport applicants must appear at the consulate in person, including children under the age of 16.

An appointment must be made for each person individually.

Please come 15 minutes before your appointment to allow time for Embassy security processing.

The Embassy reserves the right to reschedule your appointment if you are late or come unprepared.

The Embassy recommends that you use the Form Filler tool and generate a barcoded passport application. The Form Filler will create the correct form for you based on the information you enter. Print the generated form and bring it to the interview. Applications filled out by hand may face delays.

Please print the application forms on SINGLE-SIDED PAPER – double-sided printing will not be accepted.

