Bulgaria: The Accommodation Centers for Refugees are Barely Full

The centers for accommodation of asylum seekers, which are part of the Migration Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, were overcrowded at the end of April, but at the end of May, the occupancy rate was about 20%. This is shown by the data from the migration statistics of the Ministry of Interior from the website of the ministry. The data specify that the capacity has been increased with the opening of a caravan settlement in Lyubimets with a capacity of 308 places, which has increased the number of accommodation places to 1368.

Thus, at the end of April, 1,232 people were accommodated in these places, and at the end of May - 296. These are people coming from Syria and Afghanistan, who enter the country through Turkey. What happened to these people in a month is not known, but it is likely that some of them left voluntarily, moved to the centers of the State Refugee Agency or received status and found their own place to live. Arriving Ukrainians do not settle in these places.

Migration pressure on Bulgaria with people coming through Turkey continues to increase in the spring months, the data show. For the last week of May, the Ministry of Interior registered over 2,000 attempts to cross the border illegally, and since the beginning of the year - over 30,000 people have tried to cross. The predominant people are from Syria and Afghanistan.

This is happening against the background of a wave of refugees from Ukraine, as according to the latest government figures, more than 300,000 people have entered Bulgaria since the Russian invasion in February, 80,000 have remained and more than 20,000 have been accommodated.

The problem with the accommodation of Ukrainians has intensified in the last week, when the government program expired, which provided BGN 40 for three meals and a night for a person who received temporary protection for the hotels that accommodated them. The statement of the Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova on Monday caused additional tension, which also left the impression that the situation is critical.

During the week some of the people were transferred to buffer centers in Elhovo and Sarafovo, and from there distributed to state holiday resorts in the interior of the country.

/Dnevnik