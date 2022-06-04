German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Bulgaria next week

World » EU | June 4, 2022, Saturday // 10:54
Bulgaria: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Bulgaria next week German Chancellor Olaf Scholz @Flickr

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will embark on a two-day trip to the Western Balkans, Greece and Bulgaria next week.

The first stops scheduled for June 10th are Kosovo and Serbia.

The Chancellor then will go to Thessaloniki at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for dinner with representatives of the countries in the regional initiative Process for Cooperation in Southeast Europe.

On June 11, Scholz will be in North Macedonia and Bulgaria, according to the press service of the German government in Berlin.

The focus of the trip will be the European perspectives of the countries of the Western Balkans and Germany's contribution to improving regional cooperation and overcoming bilateral blockades. In addition, future joint actions on Russia's war against Ukraine will be discussed.

In addition, the further joint response to the Russian war against Ukraine will be a central theme.

/BNR

