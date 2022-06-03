Bulgarian PM: The Russians must Leave Ukraine for Peace to Happen

“The only solution to the war is for Russia to leave Ukraine completely, and there must be no compromise on this issue. Any other option would mean frozen conflict and continuing instability.” This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during the international security forum GLOBSEC in Bratislava.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukrainians are fighting for the whole of Europe and therefore need to receive support from the EU. Petkov pointed out that Bulgaria has provided humanitarian and military-technical assistance to Ukraine and announced that 80 Ukrainian tanks will be repaired in the country.

The Prime Ministers of Slovakia and Latvia, Eduard Heger and Krisjanis Karins, also took part in the discussions.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed the forum. According to him, Russia's military aggression has many consequences related to food shortages, danger to water in the entire region of Eastern Europe, and Moscow ignores any attempts for discussion.

"The way the Russian army is fighting is barbaric. They just completely destroy everything. Residential buildings and industrial complexes have been brutally bombed," Zelensky said. He added that due to food shortages and rising food prices, mass protests are possible in many parts of the world, including Europe.

Due to its invasion, Russia blocked many ports in the Black and Azov Seas and virtually stopped the possibility of exporting agricultural products from Ukraine. Kyiv is one of the largest exporters of wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and others goods worldwide.

/Radio Free Europe Bulgaria