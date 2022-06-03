Bulgaria: Software Problem of 60% of GPs has Blocked the Issuance of Electronic Referrals

Problems with the medical software of one of the companies led to problems after the introduction of fully electronic referrals on June 1. This was announced to Nova TV by the general practitioner Dr. Nikolay Branzalov, Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Union. According to Branzalov, the company owns 60% of the market and the medical union is overwhelmed with signals from across the country.

Due to the problem, the doctors could not pass information to the health information system and their work was not registered. These problems are also due to reported cases in which an electronic referral issued to various specialists is reported as a referral to a gynecologist.

"We have never been deluded that there will be no problems in the beginning. There are many things that companies - providers of medical software, will have to finish. I hope the problems will be less and less," said Dr. Branzalov.

The general practitioner Dr. Nikolay Hristov told Nova TV that the first updates of the programs came on the afternoon of May 31 and late in the evening, and the programs of his colleagues were updated on June 1.

"Information Services" commented to BNT that one of the providers of medical software did not update the product of its customers and this created problems. The company in question states that most of the medics have issued referrals, but with changes on such a serious scale, there have always been bugs that are fixed within a day.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik