100-meter Blue Canvas with Yellow Roses was Placed in Sofia as a Symbol of Empathy for Ukrainians

On the occasion of 100 days since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Sofia Municipality has set up a special installation - a blue canvas, on which anyone who wishes can leave a yellow flower, a symbol of empathy for Ukrainian citizens.

A 100-meter blue canvas with yellow roses and toys has been placed on the capital's Slaveykov Square.

"Sofia, as the European capital, must commemorate these sad 100 days. To pay tribute to the innocent victims. Let's express our strong unadulterated solidarity with the Ukrainian people." This was said by the Deputy Mayor of Sofia Municipality Miroslav Borsos.

The idea is for anyone who wants to pay tribute to the victims to place a yellow flower on the canvas, thus shaping the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In the morning, a bouquet of yellow flowers was placed on the site by the Ukrainian Ambassador HE Vitaly Moskalenko, as well as the First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria.

/Press Center Sofia