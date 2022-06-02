The EC to Approve the Polish Recovery and Sustainability Plan

World » EU | June 2, 2022, Thursday // 16:59
Bulgaria: The EC to Approve the Polish Recovery and Sustainability Plan @Wikimedia Commons

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce today in Warsaw the approval of Poland's Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

Poland receives nearly 24 billion euros in grants and 11.5 billion euros in loans.

Approval of the plan comes after Warsaw agreed to change controversial judicial laws, which Brussels said called into question the rule of law in the country.

Poland will dissolve the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court of Cassation, which determines the penalties for judges and will change the system for punishing magistrates.

/BNT

