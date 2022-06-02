National Celebration at Okolchitsa Peak in Memory of Bulgarian Hero Hristo Botev

June 2 - Botev's Day is celebrated with a traditional national pilgrimage to Okolchitsa peak.

The emblematic verse "He who falls in the fight for freedom, he does not die" was again proclaimed on the mountainous Vratsa Balkan, where hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the Bulgarian heroes, 146 years after the heroic death of the poet-revolutionary.

The nationwide pilgrimage began with a prayer for Bulgaria, served by Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa.

Sirens sounded today for the celebration of Botev’s Day and for those who died for the freedom of Bulgaria.

The leader of the 74th National Tourist March in the footsteps of the Botev detachment from Kozloduy to Okolchitsa, Evgeni Filipov, reported on its success this year.

In his spech, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said: "There are many statesmen and rulers in human history, some of them have betrayed the homeland, some of them have adapted to the powerful of the day, and few are really ready to give everything in the name of their ideal. And Hristo Botev is among them, and his ideal is a free Bulgaria."

Petkov's welcome speech was accompanied by both dissatisfied shouts and applause.

Among the officials were Deputy Prime Minister Kornelia Ninova, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Rositsa Kirova, deputies, members of the public, and representatives of local authorities in Vratsa, who laid wreaths and flowers in gratitude at the foot of the white stone peak of Okolchitsa.

Here you can read some interesting facts from the life of Bulgarian revolutionary and poet Hristo Botev.

