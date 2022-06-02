Bulgaria: Citizens want Boris Nemtsov Square to be Closer to the Russian Embassy

Active citizens in Sofia want the Sofia Municipal Council to transfer the name of “Boris Nemtsov Square" from the area around Joliot-Curie Metro Station and the Embassy of North Macedonia to the area directly in front of the Embassy of the Russian Federation. Here is the full statement of the activists:

"On April 21, 2022, the Sofia Municipal Council voted the name of the garden in the name of the Russian oppositionist Boris Nemtsov: The square between Dragan Tsankov Blvd. and Latinka St., Konstantin Shkarkelov and F. J. Curie.

This place is significantly farther from the Embassy of the Russian Federation (over 300 meters) and does not correspond to the original initiative, announced by the initiative group 'We are for a free Russia', and sent to the Sofia Municipality on February 23, 2022. This location is absolutely not visible from the side of The Embassy of the Russian Federation, thus losing the total visual connection between the memorial site and the embassy, ​​which deprives the entire concept of naming the urban space of Boris Nemtsov. All over the world, the name of Boris Nemtsov is attributed to locations in the IMMEDIATE NEARNESS and in the area of ​​direct VISIBILITY by the embassies of the Russian Federation to the due squares, gardens or other objects. We seriously hope that the change of place was not carried out under the pressure of the Embassy of the Russian Federation, thus avoiding the photos and videos in which the sign 'Boris Nemtsov Square' to be against the background of the building of the diplomatic mission of the regime of Vladimir Putin in Bulgaria."

"We ask you to transfer the name of Boris Nemtsov Square to a new place, which is in line with the initially submitted initiative on February 23, 2022. We‘re talking about the sidewalk with green area and the remains of tram lines on the corner of Dragan Tsankov Blvd. "(next to the wall of the Embassy of the Russian Federation) and Nikola Mirchev Street. The relevant place is indicated in the application number СОА22-НЦ62-172 and in accordance with the petition, which has already been signed by more than 400 people https://chng.it/M67jn6QNFs "

The activists urge anyone who wants to help with their cause to copy the text above and send it to the electronic reception of the Municipal Council https://call.sofia.bg/bg/Petition/Create

The text is in Bulgarian and Russian here.

