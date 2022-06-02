Forbes Ranked the Friends of Ukraine, Bulgaria is Not in the Top 20

The Ukrainian edition of Forbes compiled the Friends of Ukraine rankings using criteria including the amount of aid, the number of expelled Russian diplomats, the attitude of state leaders - presidents and prime ministers, and the relative share of aid to Ukraine in gross domestic product. Bulgaria is missing from the list of 20 countries.

Forbes has used a total of 11 criteria to analyze the actions of national governments since February 24, and on this basis has determined the list of Ukraine's most friendly countries. The assessment reflects the support of governments, which is not always unequivocal to the support of the majority of citizens, the publication said. For example, the Georgian government, despite thousands of demonstrations in support of Ukraine, has not taken action against the aggressor state.

The motto of the ranking is "Not with words, but with deeds", which reminds "Deeds are needed, not words" by Bulgarian legendary hero Vasil Levski.

Poland has the highest friendship rating with 97 out of 100 possible points. The country has expressed principled support for Ukraine in the vote in the UN General Assembly on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, imposed sanctions against Russia, closed its airspace for Russian aircraft, was included by Russia in the list of enemy countries, acknowledged Russia's genocide against Ukraine expelled 45 Russian diplomats, sent .1 billion in aid to Ukraine, 0.46 percent of its gross domestic product to help Ukraine, and the president and prime minister visited Kyiv - another criterion in the evaluation (on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Ukraine for the second time, this is not reflected in the ranking).

The second place is for the USA, the third for Estonia, followed by Latvia, Canada, Lithuania, Great Britain, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, France, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Croatia, Finland, Slovenia, Italy, Romania. With the lowest friendship rating - 69 is Romania, which does not recognize Russia's actions as genocide, the assistance provided is ###content###.2 billion

The ranking also takes into account the resistance of individual countries against the imposition of sanctions on Russia. Those who have scored at least 40 points are considered friends of Ukraine. The total number of these countries is 40, but the publication does not indicate a ranking after 20th place.

