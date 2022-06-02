Sirens Today - We Celebrate Botev’s Day and Those who Died for the Freedom of Bulgaria

The day of Botev and those who died for the freedom of Bulgaria will be celebrated in the military units of the country with honors.

At exactly 12.00 p.m., for 2 minutes, sirens across the country will sound with an intermittent signal.

All pedestrians and vehicles in the settlements, except for trains, are invited to stop what they’re doing and stay put.

On June 2 (Thursday) the Day of Botev and those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria will be marked with a solemn celebration (fireworks) in the cities of Elin Pelin (from 19.00 p.m.), Kazanlak (from 21.00 p.m.), Pavel Banya (from 21.00 p.m.) and in the village of Skravena, Botevgrad municipality (from 21.00 p.m.). The rituals will be attended by servicemen from the 38th Battalion for Nuclear, Chemical, Biological Protection and Ecology - Musachevo, 61st Mechanized Brigade - Karlovo, 10th Mechanized Battalion - Vratsa, the military brass band of the 61st Mechanized Brigade and the Representative Military brass band of the Land Forces.

With military rituals of offering wreaths and flowers, the servicemen of the Land Forces will mark the anniversary of the death of Hristo Botev and will pay military honors in memory of those who died for the Motherland in the cities of Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Pleven, Dimitrovgrad, Kalofer, Asenovgrad, Belene, Smolyan, Shoumen, Blagoevgrad, Sliven, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Rousse and in the village of Tsenovo - Chirpan municipality.

Soldiers from the 10th Mechanized Battalion-Vratsa will take part in the nationwide pilgrimage to Okolchitsa Peak from 11.00 a.m.

On June 2, at 11 a.m., Prime Minister Petkov will take part in a pilgrimage to Okolchitsa Peak on the occasion of Botev's Day and those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria.

The Prime Minister will also congratulate the participants in the Kozloduy-Okolchitsa National Tourist March.

On the memorial day at 10.30 a.m., representative units of the Air Force and the Joint Special Operations Command will pay military honors in front of the monument to Hristo Botev in the Tsar Simeon City Garden in Plovdiv.

Soldiers from the Navy will lay wreaths and flowers in front of the bust of Hristo Botev in the "Alley of Revival Memory" in the Sea Garden (from 10.00 a.m.) in Varna. An honorary guard from the Higher Naval School “N. J. Vaptsarov ”, the Representative Brass Band of the Navy and the commanders of military formations from the garrison.

Military honors in memory of the great poet and revolutionary will be paid by servicemen from the Flotilla warships and auxiliary ships in the city of Burgas. They will lay wreaths and flowers in front of the bust of Hristo Botev in the Sea Garden (from 11.00 a.m.). The commanders of military formations from the garrison will take part in the solemn ritual.

In Sofia (11.30 a.m.) in front of the bust of Hristo Botev in Borisova Garden, the National Guard will take part in a solemn ceremony in memory of Hristo Botev and those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria. From 12.00 a.m. in front of the building of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria will be a solemn change of the honor guard.

Who is Hristo Botev

Hristo Botev was born on January 6, 1848 in the town of Kalofer. He studied in Karlovo and Kalofer, and in 1863 he went to Odessa, where he entered the Odessa High School, but in 1865 he was expelled for his freedom-loving ideas. He taught in the village of Zadunaevka, Bessarabia, and in the beginning of 1867 he returned to Kalofer, the same year he was forced to emigrate to Romania. He worked in the printing house of D. Panichkov (1868), made his first literary experiments, translated, participated in theatrical performances, collaborated with the newspaper "Gaida" and "Danube Dawn". Later he was a teacher in Alexandria and Ismail (1869), editor of the newspaper "Duma of the Bulgarian emigrants" (Braila, 1871). In 1872 he settled in Bucharest, where together with Lyuben Karavelov he was editor of the “Svoboda” and “Nezavisimost” newspapers. He published the satirical newspaper "Budilnik" (1873). After the death of Levski (1873) his relations with Karavelov, who withdrew from revolutionary ideas, were severed, and Botev headed the revolutionary emigration and wrote the newspaper "Zname" (1874-1875). After the announcement of the April Uprising, he published the newspaper “New Bulgaria” (1876) and organized a detachment to help the insurgents, with which he captured the Austrian ship Radetzky and landed on Kozloduy. The detachment did not meet the support of the Bulgarians, fought heavy battles in the Balkans, in one of which Botev was killed - June 2, 1876. Poet, publicist, journalist, translator, literary critic, revolutionary and thinker, Hristo Botev became an icon for Bulgarians, in a national symbol. Author of only 20 poems, his poetry gives the appearance of Bulgarian literature to this day, and his entire creative heritage offers a radical version of Bulgarian national thinking and philosophy.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES, OFFNews