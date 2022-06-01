Bulgarian EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel was Re-Elected as Vice-President of the EPP

Bulgarian EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel retains the post of Vice-President of the European People's Party.

The vote took place at the party's 27th congress in Rotterdam.

Today, more than ever, Europe needs to remain united, continue to express its solidarity with Ukraine and then work to reduce the dependencies that, both during the pandemic and now with the energy crisis, have seen how difficult the situation can be. For me, the satisfaction is that in this situation we do not lose sight of the role of innovation, because it is clear to all of us that a green transition will take place, that there will be energy independence, that we will have new alternative energy sources without innovation in technology and without these technologies being adequately adapted to the realities of the individual Member States, this cannot happen,” said Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

One of the EU's goals is to train one million new technology professionals over the next 3 years. The Rotterdam Forum called for an alliance of innovation, not restrictions.

