Bulgarian EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel was Re-Elected as Vice-President of the EPP
Bulgarian EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel retains the post of Vice-President of the European People's Party.
The vote took place at the party's 27th congress in Rotterdam.
“Today, more than ever, Europe needs to remain united, continue to express its solidarity with Ukraine and then work to reduce the dependencies that, both during the pandemic and now with the energy crisis, have seen how difficult the situation can be. For me, the satisfaction is that in this situation we do not lose sight of the role of innovation, because it is clear to all of us that a green transition will take place, that there will be energy independence, that we will have new alternative energy sources without innovation in technology and without these technologies being adequately adapted to the realities of the individual Member States, this cannot happen,” said Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.
One of the EU's goals is to train one million new technology professionals over the next 3 years. The Rotterdam Forum called for an alliance of innovation, not restrictions.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Leaders have Backed an Embargo on more than Two-Thirds of Russian Oil Imports
- » German Minister: EU Unity on Russian Sanctions is Falling Apart
- » Boris Johnson with a Secret Plan for a New Alliance as a Balance Against the EU
- » The EC is Proposing to Confiscate the Assets of Violators of EU Sanctions
- » Will Bulgaria’s Prime Minister join the EU Liberals
- » Orban will be able to Rule with Decrees due to the War in Ukraine