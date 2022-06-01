A Suspect of Terrorism has been Detained in Bulgaria at the Request of Norway
The Norwegian National Security Authority announced that two people were arrested in parallel in Oslo and in Bulgaria on suspicion of involvement in a terrorist organization.
BTA reported, citing the Associated Press, that the detainee in Bulgaria was identified as a Norwegian student.
The suspect, who was detained in the Norwegian capital later Wednesday, will appear in court to be remanded in custody. His identity has not been released.
A spokesperson for the Security Authority told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation that the other suspect had been detained in Bulgaria under a European arrest warrant issued by the Norwegian prosecutor's office.
/Dnevnik
